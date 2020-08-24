Sports News

Stephen Appiah implores legendary Tony Yeboah to return to football administration

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Blak Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah has urged legendary striker, Anthony Yeboah to return to football administration.

Yeboah has been out of football after selling Yegoala FC in 2005 due to the consistent demand of bribe from match officials.



The Ghana international who had a fruitful career at Leeds United and in Germany has insisted that he has no intention of returning to football.



However, Stephen Appiah appealed to Yeboah to come out from self-imposed exile from the sport and offer his vast knowledge and experience to Ghana football.

“It’s sad that he is no longer interested in football. When I was made Black Stars, he was the second person I called," he told Asempa FM.



“I want to thank him for everything he has done for football but he shouldn’t get out of the game."



"I’m begging him not to follow the criticism but offer his support to the sport," Appiah added.

