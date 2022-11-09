Stephen Appiah narrates the story behind Laryea Kingston's World Cup snub

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has told the story of how he struggled to sleep the night Laryea Kingston was dropped from the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Laryea Kingston was named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the tournament and was with the team in camp in France.



The former Heart of Midlothian played in all of Ghana’s qualifiers for the tournament and least expected to be dropped from the team after making so many sacrifices.



However, just like the 2006 World Cup where Laryea Kingston was dropped from the squad, the winger was handed another shock of his life again in 2010.



Coach Milovan Rajevac did not include Laryea Kingston in his final squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after travelling with the team to France for camping.



Stephen Appiah who was the skipper during that tournament recalled that it was a tough period for him and his friend Laryea Kingston.

“In France 2010 when Laryea Kingston was dropped, it was very difficult because when we talk about the World Cup, Laryea Kingston was one of the players who made it possible for Ghana. In 2006 he couldn’t get a chance to go to Germany,” Appiah told JoyNews.



He added, “in 2010 we camped in France and he was dropped, it was bad to see Laryea Kingston that evening. It was difficult because you don’t know what was going through his head that night because he did everything possible for the team to qualify.



“I went to his room with Richard Kingson his brother and it was terrible. I went to sleep thinking of Laryea Kingston, it was bad, very bad,” Appiah said.



Despite not playing at the World Cup during his days as a player, Laryea Kingston is positive and hopeful of leading a national team to the Mundial as a coach.



JNA/DO