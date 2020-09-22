Stop insulting Kotoko board members - Sammy Kuffour to fans

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has called for an end to the vicious and vile attacks on the board members of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Kwame Kyei-led board has in recent days been under the spotlight following reports of intimidation and interference in the work of CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Some fans have used offensive words on the board while calling on Otumfuo to dissolve the less than six-month-old board.



Speaking to Peace FM, Kuffour who was once linked with the Kotoko job urged the fans to ceasefire.



He opined that the board members are a group of respected individuals who should not be subjected to insults.



The Bayern Munich legend said that such actions drive away potential investors.

While Kuffour is not against criticism of the board members, he believes that it should be constructive.



“You can agree and disagree with people’s opinion but one thing I have realized is the insult. The insults are not good. The Kotoko board is made up of businessmen who have employed people so if you sit on radio and insult them, I disagree. You can say whatever you want to say without the insults”.



“I want to beg everyone to stop. These are respected people who are investing their time and resources into Kotoko so we should encourage them instead of the insults. If you insult those running the club, it will discourage others from coming on-board”.



Kuffour also expressed confidence in the board to elevate the club from its current level.



“I know the board members and I know what’s going on. I know the money they are spending on the club and the plans they have for Kotoko. We should be patient with them”.