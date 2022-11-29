Sulley Muntari announces retirement from football

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari (R)

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, who played 18 years in the game as a professional, has now brought his illustrious career to an end.



Sulley Muntari, now 38 years of age, announced his retirement from the game in an interview with a UK-based new channel, Sky Sports.



“I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done,” Muntari said to Sky Sports on Monday, November 28, 2022, as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.



Sulley Muntari played for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Udinese, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruña, Albacete and ended his career with Accra Hearts of Oak at the end of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to bring his 18-year-0old career to an end.



Club football achievement

He also ended his career in the European top-flight leagues as the 4th most decorated Ghanaian player.



Sulley Muntari won his first trophy in European football with Portsmouth after his team defeated Cardiff City by 2-0 to lift the 2008 FA Cup, with Sulley playing the full 90 minutes of that final at the historic Wembley stadium.



He won the Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions each. Sulley also won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2010.



The 38-year-old added two trophies to his cabinet after winning the President's Cup and MTN FA Cup with Accra Hearts of Oak.



National team

Sulley Muntari made his international debut for the Black Stars in an international friendly game on May 17, 2002, against Slovenia and went on to become a regular in the team.



He played in three FIFA World Cups with the Black Stars (2006, 2010, 2014) where he scored twice for Ghana.



Sulley made 84 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 20 goals while featuring in four African Cup of Nations tournaments.