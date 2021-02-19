Sunyani Division One Clubs commend philanthropist

Ransford Antwi has been commended for his efforts to enhance football in Ghana

The Managements of B.A United, Bofoakwa Tano, and Young Apostles Football Clubs in the National Division One League have commended Mr. Ransford Antwi, a philanthropist for his efforts to enhance quality footballing activities in the country.

According to them, Mr. Antwi who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sunyani-based Suncity Radio has solely financed the construction of a permanent football tunnel and other facilities at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



This was contained in a press release jointly signed by the Administrative Managers and Head of Communications and the CEO of the B.A United, Bofoakwa Tano and Young Apostles respectively and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.



"As clubs, we are gratified by your kind gesture to solely finance the construction of a permanent football tunnel and renovation of the reserve benches at the Sunyani Coronation Park as per the Club Licensing Board's standard", the release said.



That gesture would extremely contribute to the progress of the National Division One League in the Bono Region and Ghana in general, it said.

It stated that the singular initiative of Mr. Antwi, a former CEO of B.A. United has influenced a decision for approval of the Coronation Park by the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association as a befitting ground for the three clubs to play their home matches.



When contacted, Mr. Antwi said he was motivated to finance that project at about GH¢30,000.00 because sporting activities in Sunyani were avenues that boosted small-scale trading activities.



He cited iced-water sellers and other prepared food vendors whose livelihoods depended only on such small businesses received very high patronage on the weekends and mid-weeks when football matches were played.