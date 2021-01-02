Swansea City talisman Andre Ayew urges side to improve finishing in promotion race

Andre Ayew in action for Swansea

Andre Ayew says Swansea City must improve their finishing if they are to secure promotion to the English top-flight.

The Swans, who are lying third on the league table, dropped two valuable points after drawing 0-0 against Reading FC.



Ayew has been in an electric form at the Liberty stadium as they chase promotion.



But the Ghana star has urged the team to improve in the final third.



“We have lost two important points tonight. I’m very disappointed," he said



“One of my headers should have gone in. It’s hard to take.

“We worked hard and created chances and we should be able to bury them – I should be able to bury them. We will have to do better on Saturday.”



Swansea will battle Watford at the Liberty stadium on Saturday in desperate need of the maximum points.



“They were two good saves, but I should have headed it better. If I had done that he wouldn’t have had a chance,” added Ayew.



“I will keep trying and we will never give up. I have scored a lot of important goals for this club and I should have scored tonight.



“It is still early in the promotion race and we won’t get carried away. But if we want to get automatic promotion we need to bury chances in games like tonight.”