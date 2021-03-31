Swansea boss Cooper will be delighted with latest update on Ayew’s injury

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Swansea City seemed to have taken a major injury hit over the international break after video emerged of Andre Ayew limping off during Ghana's 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe over the weekend, but the 31-year-old has now dispelled concerns about his injury woes.

The Black Stars captain went in for a ball in the Sao Tome box a few seconds to full time and landed awkwardly but he has now dispelled concerns of an injury.



"It’s a knock. The doctors have seen. I can put my leg on the floor. There won’t be any issue," he said

Swansea City's boss will be delighted with the latest update as Swansea City is currently chasing promotion to the top flight and need their influential player fully fit.