Swansea forward Jamal Lowe hails 'unselfish' Andre Ayew after Sheffield Wednesday victory

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea's Jamaican forward Jamal Lowe is full of praise for striking partner Andre Dede Ayew after providing him with the opening assist against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ayew unselfishly served Lowe with the pass for the opener, as Swansea cruised to a 2-0 victory at Hillsborough, to enhance their promotion playoffs chances.



“It’s a brilliant team performance and a brilliant team goal,” Jamaica striker Lowe told Swansea's official website.



“We went on the press and Andre won the ball back. We were two-on-one with the goalie, and Andre squared it to me and all I had to do was put it in the net.

“It was very unselfish, and it typifies how we are as a team. It’s all about the team.”



Ayew has been important to Swansea's quest for a return to the English Premier League with some stupendous performances.



The 30-year-old has made 19 goal contributions in the English championship, scoring 15 and providing four assists.