Swansea superstar Andre Ayew praises ‘solid team performance’ in victory over Norwich City

Andre Ayew has lauded his Swansea City teammates after producing a solid performance in the victory over promotion chasers Norwich City in the English Championship on Friday night.

The Ghana captain netted his ninth goal of the season last night as the Swans recorded a 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.



“Solid team performance. Good to get back on the scoresheet. Love the spirit boys! Bids another assist bro. We keep going,” he tweeted after the match.



The win lifts Swansea back to second and cuts Norwich's lead at the top to just two with a game in hand for the Welsh side.



Swansea are enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment, going nine games without a defeat in all competitions but still came into this one as the under-dogs with Norwich still favoured to win the Championship.



Ayew's goal was his ninth this season but his first in the last five games, bringing him back level with Jamal Lowe as the club's top scorer.