Swedish, Norwegian clubs interested in WAFA midfielder Enock Esubonteng

Source: Oscar Mawuli Nuwati

WAFA midfielder Enock Esubonteng has been targeted by some top European clubs after an impressive second round in the ongoing Ghana premier league.

The 20-year-old midfielder has netted 4 goals in the last 6 outings for the Sogakope based side against Berekum Chelsea, Accra great Olympics, Medeama and Ebusua Dwarfs making him a hot favorite to win the exciting young player of the season accolade.



According to sources, his handlers have been contacted by teams in the Swedish, Norwegian, and Dutch leagues respectively.



A few top teams from the Ghana league are after his services as well.

However, the 20-year-old has insisted that he will not be distracted by the interest from big clubs in the summer.



When quizzed on his form he said “my focus currently is on Wafa doing well in the league and how to improve on my game. I wasn’t scoring much in the past but now I have found my scoring boot and I look forward to scoring more in the rest of the game”. He added.