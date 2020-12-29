Swedish-born Ghanaian Jeffrey Aubynn-Obeng to be named Malmo FF assistant coach

Tue, 29 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Swedish-born Ghanaian Jeffrey Aubynn-Obeng has been linked with the assistant coaching job at top-flight side Malmo FF.
According to a publication by Kvällsposten, the 43-year-old has been tipped to deputise for head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.
Aubynn-Obeng has been working as head coach of the Malmö FF's U19 team
Born in Göteborg, he played for Malmo FF between 2008 and 2011 where he tallied 78 matches.
During his playing career, he has also represented Bayern Munich, Halmstad, Örgryte, Århus, Hammarby and Gais.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Mubarak Wakaso happy following brother Alhassan's recovery from knee surgery
- Ibrahimovic’s performance not surprising – KP Boateng
- There is more pressure at AC Monza – KP Boateng
- Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey offered to AC Milan
- Maurice believes Jeremy Doku can follow in Juninho and Rai's footsteps
- Read all related articles