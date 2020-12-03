Table Tennis for Peace: 'AFRINTO 2020' set for tomorrow

A photo of Table Tennis competition

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The New Juaben Table Tennis Club, (NJTTC) at Eastern Region, Koforidua is set to host the first-ever table tennis competition for Peace dubbed "AFRINTO 2020"

The highly anticipated event which has been scheduled to take place at the Apenteng hall on Friday, December 4, 2020, is to promote peace and unity among Ghanaians and political parties ahead of the upcoming general polls on December, 7.



In an exclusive interview with the general secretary of the club, Emmanuel Obiri Mintah stated that preparations have reached the advanced stage and are expecting a successful event.



"We are on course, so far, we have registered close to 121 players in total in the men's seniors, U18 junior girls, and U12 mini cadet," he said.



"We are expecting the competition to be successful and by the close of tomorrow, the image of peace and unity shall definitely prevail," the secretary, Emmanuel Obiri Mintah added.



He, however, added that all Covid-19 safety measures and protocols will be put in place.

The event is being financed by the former national champion, Nana Yaw Boateng currently based in Australia, and Ghana's first Olympia, Isaac Opoku also currently in the USA.



The winners in the various categories will walk home with a cash prize of 2,500 cedis and above including other products.



In attendance will be the Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South, Dr. Mark Asibey Yeboah, the MCE for the New Juaben South, Hon. Apau Gyasi,



the parliamentary candidate for the NPP, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, and the parliamentary candidate for the NDC, Mr. Martin Ofei.

