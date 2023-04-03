Tamale City coach narrates how they were beaten by Aduana FC supporters

Head coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohammed

Head coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohammed has narrated how his team was assaulted by supporters of Aduana FC in Dormaa after their game in the Ghana Premier League

Aduana FC fans attacked the technical team and players of Tamale City after their 1-0 win at Dormaa.



Explaining how the whole incident escalated, Hamza Mohammed disclosed that although they had a reason to complain about the referee’s decision to award a very controversial penalty, they just accepted defeat.



According to him, the whole incident started right on the pitch after the match and continued when they made their way into their bus.



He added that without any provocation, the supporters of Aduana FC started pelting stones at Tamale City’s bus.

“After 90 minutes, there was no goal. The referee added 10 minutes still no goal. We ended up playing 17 minutes of added time. They were awarded a penalty and scored. The match ended immediately after they scored,” Hamza Mohammed said.



“After the match, they started pelting stones at us so we had to gather at the centre line and the police escorted us into our bus. The moment we got into our bus, they started pelting stones at us. They destroyed our bus and got five of our players injured. You cheated me and defeated me, I didn’t complain, let me go,” the coach stated



Although there were claims that Tamale City fans also did a similar thing to Aduana FC, Hamza said, “two wrongs don’t make right.”



