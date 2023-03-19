1
Menu
Sports

Tamale City forward Sampson Eduku becomes joint second-top scorer in Ghana Premier League

Sampson Eduku Tamale City striker, Sampson Eduku

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku scored two goals in his team's 3-1 victory over Dreams FC on Saturday, bringing his seasonal tally to nine goals.

The brace propelled Eduku into second place in the league's top scorer chart alongside Abass Samari Salifu of Accra Lions.

Eduku entered the match with seven league goals to his name and wasted no time in adding to his tally. His two goals secured Tamale City's victory over Dreams FC and earned him the recognition of being one of the most prolific scorers in the league this season.

Mezack Afriyie of Berekum Chelsea currently sits at the top of the scorer's chart with 10 goals, while Hafiz Wontah Konkoni of Bechem United and Abass Samari Salifu both have nine goals each. Steven Mukwala Dese of Asante Kotoko, Abednego Tetteh of King Faisal/Gold Stars, and Issah Kuka of RTU all have eight goals each.

Eduku's impressive performance has helped Tamale City climb to ninth place in the league table with 29 points from 22 matches. His goalscoring form has been crucial to the team's success this season, and he will undoubtedly be looking to add to his tally in the remaining fixtures.

As the race for the top scorer's award heats up, Eduku will be hoping to maintain his form and challenge Mezack Afriyie for the accolade. With only a few matches left in the season, the competition promises to be intense as the league's top strikers battle for supremacy.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: