Tariq Lamptey hails 'fantastic' Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton Hailed On Social Media For Dropping Andre Ayew Against Angola Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, known for his remarkable coaching abilities and unwavering dedication, has won the admiration of the defender Tariq Lamptey.

Hughton's remarkable character and influential coaching career are praised by Lamptey, who asserts that his reputation precedes him.

“I knew Chris from before. He is a fantastic guy. His coaching career speaks for him and we are all excited to work under him,” the 22-year-old told Joy Sports in an exclusive interview.

“Chris is a great guy and you can see that on and off the pitch,”

“I think it’s like anything in football. You have to be fit first,”

“You have to make sure that your recovery is right, eating well and sleeping well and then training hard to make sure I am back up to my smooth level. Be training and playing well and then we will see what the coach decides,” he ended.

Tariq Lamptey is not part of Chris Hughton's 24 man to face Madagascar on June 18. The Brighton defender is currently out injured.

