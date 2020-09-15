Sports News

Tariq Lamptey shines in Brighton's defeat to Chelsea

Tariq Lamptey in action against Chelsea

nglish-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Tariq Lamptey dropped a jaw-dropping performance on Monday night when his Brighton & Hove Albion side hosted Chelsea FC in the English Premier League.

The versatile full-back switched camps from the London club to Brighton during the last transfer window in January as he ended a 9-year stay with the Blues.



Featuring in Brighton & Hove Albion’s season opener against Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium today, Tariq Lamptey turned heads with his masterclass performance.

Besides providing the assist for his team’s only goal in the 3-1 defeat, the 19-year old continually terrorized the defense of the visiting team. He particularly worked on Marcos Alonso and added to the attacking threat of the home team whenever they pushed forward.

