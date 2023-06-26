1
Team Ghana begin African Beach Games with two impressive wins in Teqball competition

Ghana GOC 56578.jpeg Team Ghana

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: Ghana Olympics Committee

First-timers Ghana pulled off two surprise wins on the opening day of action at their first-ever international TEQBALL competition.

The ongoing African Beach Games in Hammamet Tunisia, will witness 15 disciplines including the fastest-growing sport in the world Beach Teqball.

The Men's Doubles pair of captain Sylvester Oko Nortey and Daniel Fobi beat the Zambian opponents in two straight sets (12-7 and 12-9) in their opening game.

This was followed by another victory in the Mixed Doubles when Fobi teamed with Martha Appiah to beat their opponents from Eswatini.

Ghana's win over Zambia was followed by a 2-1 loss to the top seeds in their pool Eswatini.

However, Zambia also pulled off a win against their Southern African opponents which gave Ghana the top spot in the group.

Nigeria remains the only unbeaten team in the competition and are tipped for gold alongside hosts Tunisia, Cape Verde, and Algeria.

Ghana have a shot at a quarter-final berth in the Men's Singles when Oko Nortey takes on Chisimbe Mutale from Zambia.

Martha Appiah and Daniel Fobi will know their fate in the Mixed Doubles on Sunday evening after the last round of group matches.

