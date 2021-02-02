0
Teenage striker Kwadwo Baah agrees to sign for Manchester City at end of season

Budding Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Baah will sign for English Premier League side Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old reached an agreement with Pep Guardiola's side on Monday.

Baah's contract with his current club Rochdale- in League One-expires at the end of the season.

His pre-contract agreement with City will see Rochdale to receive a fee.

Baah is expected to be loaned out next season to him to continue his development.

The Stuttgart-born has scored three goals in 14 appearances for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side in League One so far.

