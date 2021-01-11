Tema Youth yet to receive financial windfall from Partey’s Arsenal move - Palmer

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window

The founder of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfred Kwaku Osei, popularly known in football circles as Osei Palmer has said, his club is yet to receive any financial windfall from the deal that took Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal last summer.

He said he has been taken aback by the numerous media reports that seem to suggest that his club had received in excess of €500,000 as development fee from the Partey deal.



Partey played for Tema Youth before moving to Spain to sign for Atletico Madrid. His meteoric rise finally saw him make a big-money move to the Emirates after Arsenal triggered his 45m pound release clause on transfer deadline day last year.



Per FIFA rules, both Revelation FC and Tema Youth which are teams that Partey played for during his formative years are expected to get some windfall from the juicy deal.

Tema Youth and Revelation are expecting something in the region of €1.2m in development fees but Palmer says while he is hopeful that the money will come, it is not accurate to suggest that it has already hit his account.



Speaking to Graphic Sports Palmer said, “We are yet to receive anything from Arsenal for Thomas Partey. I don’t know where those reports are coming from as far as we are concerned. I was surprised to read on the internet that we have received the said amount because that is not the reality on the ground.” He concluded.