Tenerife interested in signing attacker Dauda Mohammed permanently

Mohammed Dauda.jpeg Dauda Mohammed

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Tenerife is interested in permanently signing attacker Dauda Mohammed when his loan arrangement ends at the conclusion of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko attacker joined the Spanish club on loan from Anderlecht, with a purchase option. Tenerife has been impressed with Dauda and has chosen to make the transfer permanent; however, this is subject to their league position at the end of the season.

If they survive relegation, they will sign him to a three-year deal; however, if they are demoted, Dauda Mohammed will return to the Belgian club, where his contract would end in June 2023.

Mohammed played for Cartagena in the 2021/22 season on loan from Anderlecht. He made 35 appearances and scored nine goals.

On 22 July 2022, Anderlecht announced that they had loaned Dauda to Spanish Segunda División side CD Tenerife for the 2022-23 season.

According to Transfermarkt, the attacker's market value is 1.2 million euros. The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in eight appearances this season for Tenerife in the Segunda División.

