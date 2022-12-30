Thank you for paving the way for us - Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Pele

Brazil Pele and Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has paid an emotional tribute to Brazil legend Pele.

The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 after losing his battle with colon cancer. He was 82.



Pele is revered globally and widely regarded as the greatest of all time following his trailblazing achievements in the sport.



His part has left a huge void in the footballing world with Gyan joining friends and sympathizers in paying tributes to the icon.



"Thank you for paving the way for us to follow. RIP legend" wrote Gyan on Twitter.

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his glittering career which spanned two decades. He also scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil.



He remains the only player to win the World Cup three times, his first trophy in 1958, before 1962 and 1970.



Gyan is set to return to the game after almost two years since he last played competitively.