The disrespect needs to stop - Arsenal fans plead as stats reveal Partey is better than Declan Rice

Rice Partey Thomas Partey and Decline Rice

Mon, 3 Jul 2023

Some Arsenal fans have called on a section of the fans to stop disrespecting Thomas Partey in their bid to validate the club's desire to sell the Ghanaian as Opta statistics show the player was their best midfielder in the past season.

Partey's stats in comparison to the club's preferred replacement, Declan Rice, also demonstrates that the former Atletico Madrid man outperformed the English, with whom Arsenal is close to reaching an agreement with West Ham United to buy for £105 million pounds.

In the statistics that are based on performances per 90 minutes, Rice only beat Partey in two categories out of five, which were passing accuracy and interceptions.

Rice had 88.1% passing accuracy while Partey recorded 88.0%. With regards to interceptions, Rice had 1.7 while Partey who played in a more attacking side had 1.0.

The other three categories Partey won include tackles (2.5 to Rice's 2.2), duels success (58.7 to Rice's 58.6), and progressive carries (9.1 to Rice's 8.7).

Following the comparison, some fans look forward to watching the two together, suggesting that the club should keep Partey even after signing Rice.

Currently, Thomas Partey has attracted interest from Italian side Juventus and some clubs in Saudi Arabia.

