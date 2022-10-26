1
The late Robert Mensah trained me - Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr reveals

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Retired goalkeeper Joe Carr has revealed that the late Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Robert Mensah trained him.

Robert Mensah won the African Clubs Cup in 1970. He was also a runner-up with the Ghana squad for the 1968 African Cup of Nations and represented Ghana at the 1968 Summer Olympics. Mensah made 38 appearances for Ghana from 1962 to 1971.

Joe Carr played for the Black Stars and was heavily involved in football on the local scene.

Carr attributed his success in goalkeeping to the late Robert Mensah who taught him all the goalkeeping tricks when he was young.

“Robert is the one who brought me up when I started goalkeeping he took care of me all throughout. I was a small boy around 16 years," he said on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on Youtube monitored by footballghana.com

"A man called Kodua a Dwarfs player introduced me to Robert so Robert trained with me he was the master and I was the apprentice,”

