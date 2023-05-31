0
The perception that Ghana football has declined is a fallacy – Awudu Issaka

Awudu Issaka 3uj Ex-Ghana U17 star, Awudu Issaka

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former national under-17 star Awudu Issaka is against claims that Ghana football has fallen after watching the Division One play-off between Eleven Wonders and Bofoakwa Tano.

Some Ghanaians over the years have raised concerns about the decline of Ghana football as a whole.

To them, the nature of sports in the country is nothing to write home about as they believe other countries in Africa are pushing above themselves to reach the top, hence the exodus of players from the Ghana Premier League.

However, after watching Eleven Wonders and Bofoakwa clash on Tuesday, the former Ghana youth star has rejected such claims, saying the perception that Ghana football has declined is a fallacy.

“Both teams showed great talent during the game. The perception that Ghana football has declined is a fallacy considering the performance of the two teams”

“Bofoakwa created a lot of chances and should have buried the game in the first half but they couldn’t. Eleven Wonders came into the second stronger and equalized, but I a whole, I will congratulate Bofoakwa Tano after beating Eleven Wonders on penalties to qualify back to the GPL” he said.

Bofoakwa Tano made a triumphant return to the Ghana Premier League after spending over a decade outside the top flight.

In a tense playoff match held on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Bofoakwa defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders to secure their promotion.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout. Bofoakwa emerged victorious, winning 7-6 in the shootout, and thus clinched their spot in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
