The process that remains for Thomas to be an Arsenal player

Thomas is pushing to become a new Arsenal player by close of day today

Thomas will become a new Arsenal player if the London club manages to complete all the precise requirements before the transfer market closes at 11pm on Monday.

For now, it has already shown to LaLiga that it has the 50 million that mark its termination clause, but it lacks the last step: to appear at its headquarters to draw up the minutes that confirm the payment of the same.



Arsenal, in fact, has already deposited the 50 million euros in LaLiga's bank account, a movement that is equivalent to showing up with a check.

However, it is only a declaration of intent, as it would still be necessary for a legal representative of the footballer (or the player himself, although in this case it will not be so since Thomas is on his way to London) physically go to the headquarters of the organization to sign the payment of the clause.



In this way, it is a matter of hours that, either a lawyer or Thomas's representative, appears by the League and finalizes the process that will end up leaving Atlético without one of its most important pieces .