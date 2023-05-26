The team is like a family so it was easy for me to adapt – Salis

Salis Abdul Samed

Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has been named the Get French News Ligue 1 midfielder of the Year following his outstanding performance for French Ligue 1 side, Racing Club de Lens in the 2022/23 season.

An elated Salis credited his teammates and coach on how he was received when he joined the Blood and Gold in the summer of 2022 from Clermont Foot on a five-year contract in a transfer worth €5 million.



Not new to the French Ligue 1, the defensive midfielder Salis has played 34 games in all competitions for the side and scored one goal.



Speaking to Get French Football News, the former JMG Academy product could not hide his joy behind his incredible form for his new club.



“When I arrived, the coach and my teammates put their faith in me straight away. They helped me improve in training – I applied what I was doing at Clermont and listened to the coach in order to progress here as well. This team is like a family, so it was easy for me to adapt”, he said.

Speaking on his journey, Salis said his move from Clermont Foot to Lens was his current manager playing an integral role.



“Yes, he [Franck Haise] was the one who called my agents. He was really interested and wanted me to come, so then my agents spoke to the club. I wanted to come as well, because I felt it was the club that could allow me to improve and move forward, and I liked their style of play. I picked Lens, but there were other clubs interested as well”, he added.



With a place in the top three secured, Franck Haise’s boys are guaranteed to play in Europe’s biggest club competition in the 2023/24 season where Salis is expected to play a key role.



