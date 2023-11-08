The two popular Ghanaian prophets who dumped football to serve God

Reverend Daniel Obinim and Reverend Owusu Bempah

Not all dreams come true as a career path and passions change due to circumstances and growth in life. Such is the story of two famous Ghanaian men of God, Isaac Owusu Bempah and Daniel Obinim.

The two have a strong love for football and thus dish out their opinions as well as predict games from time to time.



Their love for the sport was seemly birthed from being footballers in their teens and dreaming of becoming footballers in the years ahead.



However, it never turned out that they found success in a different career path by preaching the gospel of Christ.



Reverend Owusu Bempah



Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, was once a footballer and had dreams of becoming a professional someday.

Not much has been said about his football days and how he ended up as a prophet but his former teammate, Mohammod Odoom revealed that they played for the same team at the colts level.



"I played at the colt level for Akotex and some of my mates were John Benson, a certain Aidan, who later went to play for the Nigerian national team, and even Rev Owusu-Bempah.



"Owusu-Bempah was a footballer. We all played at the colt level but he was behind me by a year and he was a great player at the time as a right winger. You can ask John Benson and he will say the same thing about him during our colt days," Mohammed Odoom added.



Reverend Obinim



Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of minister of the International God's Way Church was once a phenomenal footballer, according to Asante Kotoko legend Stephen Oduro.

Oduro in a previous interview revealed that he always wanted to be on Obinim's side in games during their matches in the neighbourhood.



“Daniel Obinim who today is a Bishop now was my neighbour and we were born in the same house, theirs was next to mine and a few other boys in the hood. He was a very good footballer but today he’s doing the work of God”, Stephen Oduro said.



“Although people said I was a good footballer, I knew there were better players than me. I knew Obinim, for instance, was better than me, so if I don’t play on his side then I don’t play at all because I know they will score and beat us.”



EE/EK