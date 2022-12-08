The uninspiring numbers behind Otto Addo’s record as Black Stars head coach

Coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo ended his reign as Ghana's head coach with his team conceding more goals than they scored in 12 matches played since March 2022.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach led the Ghana senior national team in 12 matches as head coach and managed to escape with a recurring number of 4 wins, 4 draws, 4 defeats, failing to score a goal in 4 matches.



Under his supervision, the Black Stars conceded 16 goals and scored 14 goals in 12 matches played which includes the World Cup, Kirin tournament, AFCON qualifiers and friendly matches.



Otto Addo who came into the scene as Black Stars' head coach for the 2022 World Cup playoffs, started his journey with a draw and bid the national team goodbye after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in his final game in charge.



That 3-0 win against Madagascar was also the biggest victory for Otto Addo as Black Stars gaffer.



The Borussia Dortmund trainer scout’s other wins with the Black Stars came in November in a 1-0 win over Nicaragua and a 2-0 win over Switzerland before going on to become the first Ghanaian coach to win a game at the World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea.



The draws came in the double stalemate against Nigeria, Central African Republic in the AFCON qualifiers and a Chile in the Kirin tournament.



Ghana’s four defeats with Otto Addo started came against Japan in the Kirin tournament in June 2022 as Brazil in a friendly and two defeats in the World Cup against Uruguay and Portugal.

Below is the breakdown of Otto Addo’s stats as Black Stars coach



Total Matches - 12



Wins – 4



Draws - 4



Lose - 4



Failed to score - 4



Goals scored - 14

Goals Conceded – 16



Biggest defeat – Japan 4-1 Ghana



Biggest Win – Ghana 3-0 Madagascar



Total Matches



Ghana 0-0 Nigeria



Ghana 1-1 Nigeria



Ghana 3-0 Madagascar

Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana



Japan 4-1 Ghana



Chile 0-0 Ghana (p.1-3)



Brazil 3-0 Ghana



Nicaragua 0-1 Ghana



Ghana 2-0 Switzerland



Portugal 3-2 Ghana

South Korea 2-3 Ghana



Ghana 0-2 Uruguay



JNA/KPE