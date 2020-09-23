The work indeed begins now - Kofi Abban tells new Kotoko management

Asante Kotoko management team

Asante Kotoko Board Member, Kofi Abban has thrown his weight behind the new management team of the club under the leadership of CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

On Tuesday, September, 22, Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah unveiled his management team at the Kumasi Sports hotel in Kumasi.



Board Member, Kofi Abban took to microblogging site Twitter to congratulate Nana Yaw Amponsah and his new team of "Galacticos".



"The work indeed begins now. With the support of all us, these gallant men and women can lead Krobea to where we all want to see it."

"Congratulations to Nana Yaw and welcome to the family the rest of the team. #MakeKotokoGreatAgain"





