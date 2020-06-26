Sports News

'They are doing well' - Fred Pappoe praises the Kurt Okraku led GFA

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe has lauded the current administration led by Kurt Okraku.

Mr. Pappoe insists the new Ghana Football Association are doing well especially with football confronted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.



“They are not off track. We must appreciate that we are operating in an environment which is unprecedented. “Nobody has got the experience of managing football in a pandemic era before, nobody in this world,” Fred pappoe said in an interview on Love FM. “So definitely, they are doing what needs to be done," he added.



The Football Association have been criticized for the lack of a road map for the return of the Ghana Premier League, with many calling for the cancellation of the campaign.



But Mr. Pappoe believes the FA will come out with the right decision.

”At any point in time, there’s always room for more, but I think in terms of being on course, they are doing well," said Pappoe.



“You will naturally make one or two mistakes here and there, but you correct yourself and still keep going.



”I’ll say that they are doing well, they are doing their best.”

