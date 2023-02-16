Thierry Henry cites one reason Manchester City beat Arsenal

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry believes that Manchester City were highly motivated by the allegations that they have been competing unfairly in their game against the Gunners.

Manchester City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, defeated Arsenal 3-1 in their outstanding game in the ongoing season to move to the top of the Premier League table.



Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland secured the victory for the Citizens at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal getting a consolation from Bukayo Saka.



Reacting to the game, Thierry Henry said the Man City players wanted to prove a point as their club is currently being accused of breaching the financial fair play rule and not competing fairly



"When you look at City, they showed why there are champions and it seems those financial fair play accusations added extra motivation to the minds of the players."



"Pep could ave simply told them they don't want us to win and that we have to win the game. they needed to prove a point so they played like champions," Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Meanwhile, Manchester City might lose points, and trophies or even be relegated from the Premier League if they are found guilty by the allegations levelled against them.

Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV



















JE/KPE