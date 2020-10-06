Thomas Partey becomes 7th most expensive African footballer after Arsenal move

Thomas Partey has signed a four-year deal with Arsenal

Ghana superstar Thomas Teye Partey has become the 7th most expensive African footballer after completing his move to Arsenal FC.

Arsenal were able to sign Partey after triggering the €50 million release clause in the midfielder's contract with Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old midfielder made 188 appearances for Atletico having been with them since 2012.



Partey won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.



The Ghana international made 46 appearances for Atletico in all competitions last term and was a key member of the team when they finished 3rd in La Liga and also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



He has also enjoyed successful loan spells in Spain with Real Mallorca (2013/14) and UD Almeria (2014/15).

(Partey has made 29 international appearances for Ghana scoring 10 goals since making his debut on 5 June 2016.



He was Ghana Player of the year in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



Partey was named in the 2018 CAF Team of the year at the CAF Awards.



Here is a list of Most expensive African footballers



1. Victor Osimhen ???????? - (€85M) 2. Nicolas Pepe ???????? - (€80M) 3. Cedric Bakambu ???????? - (€65M) 4. Riyad Mahrez ???????? - (€60M) 5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ???????? - (€60M) 6. Naby Keita ???????? - (€52M) 7. Thomas Partey ???????? - (€50M) 8. Mohamed Salah ???????? - (€45M) 9. Sadio Mané ???????? - (€40M) 10. Achraf Hakimi ???????? - (€40M) 10. Hakim Ziyech ???????? - (€40M) 12. Eric Baily ???????? - (€36M)