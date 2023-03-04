3
Thomas Partey dedicates his goal against Bournemouth to Christian Atsu

Thomas Partey Dedicates His Goal Against Bournemouth To Christian Atsu.jpeg Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has dedicated his goal in Arsenal's victory over Bournemouth to the memory of the late Christian Atsu.

Thomas Partey engineered Arsenal's comeback win over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2023, to maintain their lead on the English Premier League table.

Reiss Nelson scored a sensational 98th-minute winner as Arsenal fought back from two goals down to claim the most dramatic of 3-2 wins against Bournemouth.

Arsenal went down by 2-0 57th minute came back in the game with two

quick goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White before Reiss Nelson's winner in the 98th minute.

Partey after the game was pictured wearing a white underwear with "RIP Atsu" boldly written in front of it.

Today March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.

Meanwhile, the family has announced that the funeral of Christian Atsu will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023.





