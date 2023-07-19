1
Thomas Partey finally joins Arsenal teammates in US

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has finally joined his teammates for their pre-season tour in the United States, putting to rest concerns about his career.

Partey has been making headlines recently due to uncertainty surrounding his future ahead of the new season.

Partey was reported to be on the verge of leaving Arsenal following the signing of Declan Rice, who is a direct competitor.

Despite interest from other clubs, including Saudi-based teams who are offering attractive salaries, Partey is determined to stay at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old player joined his teammates on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, ahead of their first game in the US against the MLS All-Stars.

The Gunners will later face fellow Premier League giants Manchester United. Lastly before facing off against La Liga champions Barcelona in Los Angeles.

