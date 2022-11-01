1
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey gives Mikel Arteta more control - Darren Bent

Thomas Partey Granit Xhaka 7687946.jfif Thomas Partey

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Darren Bent has praised Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey after his outstanding performance for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson (two goals), and Gabi Martinelli scored for the London side against struggling Forest.

Bent later commented on the game on Twitter, saying that the presence of Thomas Partey gives Arteta's Arsenal so much control.

Partey, together with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the pitch, has proven crucial for Arsenal. As Bent points out, he provides the defense with added security.

Arsenal will take on Zurich in the Uefa Europa League in their next game. In the Europa League, this season Thomas Partey has made three appearances.

Thomas Partey has played nine games and scored two goals in the Premier League this season.





Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official