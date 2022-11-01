Thomas Partey gives Mikel Arteta more control - Darren Bent

Thomas Partey

Darren Bent has praised Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey after his outstanding performance for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson (two goals), and Gabi Martinelli scored for the London side against struggling Forest.



Bent later commented on the game on Twitter, saying that the presence of Thomas Partey gives Arteta's Arsenal so much control.



Partey, together with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the pitch, has proven crucial for Arsenal. As Bent points out, he provides the defense with added security.



Arsenal will take on Zurich in the Uefa Europa League in their next game. In the Europa League, this season Thomas Partey has made three appearances.



Thomas Partey has played nine games and scored two goals in the Premier League this season.