Thomas Partey has been the engine for Arsenal this season - Former Stoke City coach

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Stoke City manager, Tony Pulis has praised Thomas Partey following his impressive performance against Brighton.

The Ghana midfielder was at his best as the Gunners recorded a 4-2 win to keep their stay at the top intact.

Having failed to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Partey has been a key figure for the Premier League side.

However, Pulis following the win at the AMEX Stadium said the midfielder has established himself as the best player for the London club this season.

“Partey keeps everything together in midfield. He has been a really good player for Arsenal this year,” said Pulis to BBC Radio Live.

“This is the first season where Partey has properly established himself as a massive player for Arsenal.

“In recent seasons, a lack of fitness and form has meant that despite being talented, he wasn’t always the most reliable player in Arteta’s squad for a number of reasons.

“This season, however, he looks absolutely transformed.

“And if Arsenal do go all the way and win their first Premier League title since 2004, then the Ghana international will have earned his medal as much as any of his teammates," he added.

Partey came under pressure after failing to glitter in Ghana's games played at the Mundial.

The former Athletico Madrid midfielder featured in all three games despite the team's early elimination from the tournament.

