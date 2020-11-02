Thomas Partey is a throwback of Patrick Vieira - Jamie Redknapp

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder, Jamie Redknapp has said that Thomas Partey reminds him of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.
The Black Stars midfielder, was voted as the man-of-the-match in Arsenal's historic 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, November, 2.
The Ghana international was the best player on the pitch as the Gunners ended a 14-year winless streak at Old Trafford after captain Pierre Emerick-Augbamayeng scored a 69th-minute penalty to secure all three points for Arsenal.
"He's a bit of a throwback. I don't look at him as just a No 6, a No 8, or a defensive midfielder, I just think of him as a really good midfield player that can do everything. I think back to the likes of Patrick Viera and Emmanuel Petit - that was the was the golden era," Redknapp told Skysports.
"Arsenal had a desire and energy to get the ball back. They were better in every department. Gabriel was magnificent and Partey was the best player on the pitch. He looks like an incredible signing," he added.
Thomas Partey was making only his third Premier League appearance for the Gunners since joining them on the transfer deadline day.
