Thomas Partey is here to solve problems - Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend, Gilberto Silva, has revealed the importance of summer signing Thomas Partey to the club.

The Black Stars midfielder has been compared to the Brazilian legend, as he is expected to provide the steel in midfield that has been missing at the London side since the departure of Gilberto Silva.



Thomas Partey made an instant impact after joining the Gunners in the summer, starring as Arsenal beat Manchester United for the first time at Old Trafford since 2006.



But the 27-year-old has been out with an injury leaving the North London club without a win in their last two home premier league games.

"You spend so long trying to get a player that you really want, like Partey, and now you have to watch him sit out with injury. It’s tough," he told Ladbrokes.



"I believe Partey has the quality to be an important player for Arsenal; that’s why they bought him in. They needed a player with character and quality, someone who was ready to come in and perform for the club straight away."



"A player like Partey comes with a mass of expectation; he’s here to solve your previous problems, but it’s not all about him."