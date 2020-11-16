Thomas Partey is set to make an injury return for Arsenal against Leeds United

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is close to making an injury return ahead of Arsenal's trip to Elland Road for the game against Leeds United.

The midfielder suffered an injury in the Gunner's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa right before the international break.



Partey missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, but sources close to the player indicate that he is close to recovery and could be fit for the weekend's game.



His return will be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta who will need the player as the games come thick and fast.

After the game against Leeds, Arsenal will face Molde in the UEFA Europa League.



Partey joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid for 45 million pounds and has since been a key cog for the club, inspiring them to a first win in 14 years at Old Trafford.