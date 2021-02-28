Thomas Partey makes injury return as Arsenal humble Daniel Amartey’s Leicester

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to action after three weeks out with an injury as he featured in Arsenal’s victory over Leicester City.
The deputy Black Stars captain replaced Egyptian Mohammed Elnenny in the 66th minute as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat Leicester 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.
Four minutes later his compatriot Daniel Amartey also replaced Jonny Evans with Leicester already down by 3 goals.
The hosts opened the scoring just six-minute into the game after Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans gave them the lead.
David Luis levelled six minutes to half time before Alexander Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead from the spot right before the whistle for the break.
Ivory Coast International Nicolas Pepe the crowned victory with a superb finish in the second half.
Partey is making a return to the team after limping off in their defeat to Aston Villa on February 6, 2021.
