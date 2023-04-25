0
Thomas Partey misses out on SkySports' Man City-Arsenal combined XI

Thomas Partey 5 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey missed out on SkySports Manchester City-Arsenal combined eleven.

Man City's defensive midfielder, Rodri got the nod ahead of the Ghanaian who has been very instrumental in the Gunner's quest for the league title.

Arsenal are yet to lose a game that Partey has lasted 90 minutes on the field. Although he has been brilliant all season, his performance in the last three games has been nothing to write home about.

Manchester City dominated the combined eleven with 8 players while Arsenal only picked three spots.

Arsenal trio, Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka were the only picks by the UK outlet.

The two sides will go head-to-head on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in a battle for the top spot on the Premier League table.

Second-placed Manchester City host the league leaders at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

City, who have two games in hand trail Arsenal by 5 points. The Citizens won the reverse fixture 3-1 and will be aiming to complete the double.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
'It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity' – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby's 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
'Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John' – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
