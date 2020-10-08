Thomas Partey opens up on working under new coach CK Akonnor

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has been speaking on working with new Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor as the team continues with its preparations ahead of the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

Partey after completing his move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal on Monday joined the team late and trained with the side for the first time under his new boss on Wednesday.



"Today is not the first day of working with him, you know we already played with him and I think he is doing all he can so that we will be comfortable and you know we won our last game and we will see what will happen against Mali and Qatar", Partey told Ghanafa.org on working with new Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is impressed with the competition been provided by his teammates after training with his teammates under the new Ghana coach.

"I feel good, I am so happy to be here again with the Black Stars. About the guys, I think they are doing well, today I can see everyone is trying to do their best, trying to win the heart of the new Coach and I think it’s good, we have a great competition and I think it’s better for the Black Stars", he told Ghanafa.org.



Ghana takes on West African neighbours Mali in their first international friendly on October 9.