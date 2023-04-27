2
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey plays full throttle for Arsenal in 4-1 defeat at Man City

Thomas Partey 5 Ghana international, Thomas Partey

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal in the title-deciding clash against Manchester City in the English Premier League.

In a Week 33 clash of the English top-flight league campaign, the Black Stars midfield maestro started in the heart of his team’s midfield.

Unfortunately, his efforts could not save Arsenal from suffering a 4-1 defeat.

In the game staged at Etihad, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored after just seven minutes into the first half to take the lead.

Before the break, a John Stones goal doubled the advantage for the home team to go into the break with a comfortable lead.

In the first 10 minutes of the second half, Manchester City tamed Arsenal and scored a third when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored his second on the night.

Although Arsenal will equalise through Rob Holding in the 86th minute, an Erling Haaland goal in injury time sealed a thumping 4-1 win for Manchester City at the end of the contest.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey today lasted the entire duration of the game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
Related Articles: