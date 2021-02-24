Thomas Partey travels with Arsenal squad to Athens for Europa League knockout match

Ghanaian midfielder has travelled with the rest of the Arsenal squad to Athens to play in the Europa League round of 32 second leg match against Benfica.

The 27-year-old sustained a muscle injury against Aston Villa in the Premier League and missed about two weeks of action.



Recently, he returned to full training and has been passed to travel with the squad for the match. He could have a part to play.

The first leg of the game, which was played in Rome, ended 1-1. The two teams are playing on neutral grounds due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Partey has recorded one assist for Arsenal so far.