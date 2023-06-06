Three clubs chase Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu

Ghanaian international and Clermont Foot defender, Alidu Seidu has emerged as a possible transfer target for some clubs in England, Spain and France.

Alidu, 23, started the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season on a splendid note before he joined Ghana’s team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he gave a good account in his maiden tournament.



However, in February, the former JMG Academy product underwent a successful surgery after he sustained an injury during a league game against Lille in February.



He returned to cement his place for Clermont Foot and went on to play 29 games in all competitions, helping the side to finish eighth in the just ended season.



With the transfer window set to open on June Wednesday, June 14, English Premiership side Newcastle United, Spanish La Liga side Sevilla and French giants Olympique Marseille have shown keen interest in signing the versatile defender.

According to Kickgh.com, Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race as they look to secure his services this summer.



He was also in full action on Sunday, June 4 when the Lancers recorded a 3-2 win over champions Paris Saint Germain in their final league game.



Seidu was named in Chris Houghton’s final 23-man squad for Black Stars 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar in June, having missed out in the double header against Angola in March.



