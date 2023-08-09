Tickets for friendly between Ghana and Mexico to go on sale on Friday

The Black Stars of Ghana

Fans who would want to watch the friendly match between Ghana and Mexico in October will have the chance to purchase tickets on Friday, August 11.

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on their counterparts from Mexico in an anniversary match on October 14.



On Tuesday, the Ghana FA announced that the match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium.



“The Ghana Football Association, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) wish to announce that Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium has been selected as host of the October 14 MexTour International friendly match, between 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico and African powerhouse Ghana,” parts of the GFA communique said.

It further noted that tickets for the match will go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. ET through SomosLocales.com



The friendly with Mexico will help the Black Stars of Ghana to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.