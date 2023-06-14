Timothy Ofosu-Mensah jams to George Jahraa's famous Ashikele song

Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder Timothy Ofosu-Mensah has shared a video of himself showing off his dancing skills with a Ghanaian song in the background.

Timothy, 25, together with his friend danced to George Jahraa’s ‘Ashikele’, a highlife song released in 2004.



Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Fosu-Mensah began his career with Ajax before moving to England in 2014. Fosu-Mensah played for Manchester United's youth teams in a variety of positions, including center-back, right-back and central midfield.



Despite playing for the Dutch teams at under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels, the defender is still eligible to play for Ghana.



Currently, Timothy plays for German Bundesliga outfit, Bayern Leverkusen where he made only 15 appearances in the just ended 2022/23 season.