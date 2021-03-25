Today in history: Berekum Chelsea thump Raja Casablanca 5-0 in CAF Champions League

Chelsea scored all five goals in the second half

On this day 25 March 2012 (Exactly 9 years ago today) Berekum Chelsea begun the second round of their African Champions League campaign with a 5-0 home win against Raja Casablanca.

Chelsea scored all five goals in the second half through Solomon Asante, captain Abdul Basit and a hat-trick from striker Emmanuel Clottey .



Chelsea coach Hans Van der Plyum was thrilled with the scoreline against the Moroccan side .



“Our strategy is to score more goals than the opponent. If you get a chance against a side like Raja and play first at home, you have to take your chances. If you get the opportunities to score more goals, you have to take them very well. These teams are always difficult to beat away too,” the Chelsea coach said.



Elsewhere;



On this day 25 March 1958 ((Exactly 63 years ago today ) Sugar Ray Robinson won the world middleweight title for a record fifth time as he closed champion Carmen Basilio’s left eye in the sixth round and took a split 15- round decision in a brutal fight before a capacity crowd in Chicago Stadium.

Basilio, making his first defense since he dethroned Robinson in New York in September 1957, had his eye damaged early in the fight, and by the seventh round it was swollen shut.



Robinson tried desperately to knock out his courageous title foe, but although he jolted time after time he never floored him.



Summoning tremendous courage, Basilio even stunned Sugar Ray several times in the fierce battle.



Both judges voted for Robinson under the five point must system by decisive margins. But referee Frank Sikora called it for Basilio 69 – 66, and was booed loudly by the crowd when his decision was announced.



In the New York bout, the referee voted for Robinson and the two judges called it for Basilio.

Robinson struggled to make weight, and had to go without food for nearly 20 hours leading up to the bout.



Location: Chicago Stadium, Chicago, Illinois, USA



Referee: Frank Sikora 66 – 69



Judge: John Bray 71-64



Judge: Franklin Spike McAdams 72-64

Unofficial AP Scorecard: 70 – 63



World Middleweight Championship (1st defense by Basilio)



The fight was named The Ring Fight of the Year for 1958.