Togbe Afede credits Hearts of Oak's 2020/21 title to Akambi and Vincent Odotei

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Members, Alhaji Akambi and Vicent Sowah Odotei

The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV, has claimed that the Phobians won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League due to the hard work of Vicent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi.

Accra Hearts of Oak fans have called for the sacking of Vicent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi as board members.



They believe that the duo are the source of the problems in the team, starting with the sacking of their beloved coach, Samuel Boadu.



However, to the dismay of Hearts of Oak fans, the majority shareholder, who reiterated his support for the duo, has said the fans should rather rally behind Odotei and Akambi because they engineered the club's success in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

"Trust me, the successes of 2021 and 2022 on the pitch and off the pitch wouldn't have been possible without Vicent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi.



"What we are doing at Pobiman, the commercial centre, support liaison office, and the new head office building also will never have been possible without the support of these two gentlemen," he told the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Serbian trainer Slavko Matic as the club's new head coach.