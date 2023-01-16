Tony Adams tips Thomas Partey to win the PFA Player of the Year Award

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend, Tony Adams, has named Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, as his current best player in the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

The Black Stars deputy captain has been in superb form for Arsenal, who are currently occupying the first position after 19 games in the Premier League.



Thomas Partey also starred in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and he caught the eye of Tony Adams in the process.



“My player of the season so far is Partey, because he’s been out of this world. He’s Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit rolled into one.”

“If you don’t put someone on him, he will dictate the game because he breaks things up for fun and gets the whole team playing,” Tony Adams said after the game.



Thomas Partey has scored two goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League season.